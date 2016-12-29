Get a drone for Christmas? Know the rules before you fly

by Rachel Jordan

A popular holiday gift this year could create some first time pilots. Drones are a hit, but there are federal laws that regulate them and there could soon be state laws that regulate them in

South Carolina, too.

Under the Federal Aviation Administration, all drones must weigh less than 55 pounds and should be flown at or below 400 feet. Also, all drones must be flown at least five miles away from airports.

In South Carolina, there are no current statewide regulations for drones, but a bill pre-filed in the Senate would ban drones from flying over military bases and prisons.