America’s most annoying word for the 8th year in a row is…

by Rachel Jordan

A poll has found that the most annoying word or phrase used in casual conversation in America is “whatever.”

Other words and phrases found to irk people this year include, ‘no offense but,’ ‘you know, right’ and ‘I can’t even.’

The fifth least-liked word could perhaps have some correlation to our future president and his common vocabulary. According to the Marist College poll, 8% of those surveyed are most annoyed by the word ‘huge,’ a staple adjective in Trump’s repertoire. Americans annoyance for the word rose 5 points from 3% last year.