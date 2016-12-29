911 dispatchers struggle to find cellphone callers

by Rachel Jordan

(FOX NEWS) – There’s apparently a deadly flaw in 911’s response system if you’re calling from a cellphone.

A new report shows there is no guarantee that dispatchers will know your exact location. That’s because most 911 centers determine a mobile caller’s location based on technology that was adopted two decades ago — before cellphones were equipped with GPS.

So, instead of obtaining location information directly from the phone, the 911 center estimates the caller’s location based on which cell tower is in use. The problem is, the tower your phone pings may be miles away, or even in another jurisdiction.

The FCC has mandated that by 2021, 911 centers must be able to receive accurate locations from 80 percent of wireless calls. But that still means one in five mobile callers may fall through the cracks in an emergency.