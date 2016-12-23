Berlin Attacker Taken Down

Police In Italy have killed the suspect in the Berlin Truck Attack.

by wfxb

The massive manhunt for the alleged attacker who drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin has come to an end in Italy. Italian authorities say the search for Anis Amri ended in a 3 a.m. shootout with police, after Amri was asked for identification. According to police, Amri was confronted on a patrol in Milan, and when asked for his ID, he pulled a gun. One policeman was injured and Amri was killed. Amri was identified as the possible suspect in the deadly attack after his fingerprints were found in the truck.