HB2 Upheld

A bid to repeal North Carolina's controversial House Bill 2 has been voted down.

Protestors have taken to the North Carolina Capitol to protest the State Legislature upholding HB2, the controversial “bathroom bill”. Despite months of boycotts that cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars, Republican-controlled State Senate voted against repealing the law. Some Republicans also wanted to add a provision to the repeal bill that would temporarily bans cities from passing their own local non-discrimination ordinances. Governor-Elect Roy Cooper, who campaigned on repealing the law, was disappointed with the decision.