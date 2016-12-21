Walmart pulls ‘Bulletproof’ Black Lives Matter gear

by Rachel Jordan

Walmart is in the hot seat after more people are learning that the company is selling ‘Black Lives Matter’ gear on their website.

The shirts have been on sale for a few months now, but the addition of the ‘Bulletproof’ line has renewed controversy in the apparel.

The retail chain announced Tuesday it will stop selling the ‘Bulletproof’ hoodie on its website after the country’s largest police union demanded its removal and accused the company of “profiting from racial division.” The company announced that they have no plans to pull its other ‘Black Lives Matter’ merchandise.