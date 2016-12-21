South Carolina expected to be flu ‘hot spot’

by Rachel Jordan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – No matter if you are traveling this holiday season or staying put in the Carolinas, listen up, because you could be at greater risk for picking up the flu.

WebMD says several regions are expected to have high levels of flu symptoms between Christmas and the start of the new year. Topping the list is Charleston.

Raleigh-Durham came in 10th and the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville area came in 19th. Experts say knowing where the germs are spreading the most could help you better protect yourself.