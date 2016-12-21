Manhunt In Berlin

After releasing the initial suspect, Authorities in Berlin are now on the hunt.

THIS VIDEO MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC IMAGES.

Authorities in Berlin are now searching for the attacker responsible for the deadly truck crash in Berlin. The man who had first been arrested, a refugee from Pakistan, has been released due to no evidence of him being behind the wheel. Witnesses say the attacker was masked and fled the scene. Security has been increased at open markets in the US. ISIS still claims responsibility for the attack.