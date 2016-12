Holy hazelnut! BJ Kinard tries Krispy Kreme’s new Nutella doughnut

by Rachel Jordan

Krispy Kreme has a new treat to cure your winter blues.

The company has launched a new doughnut inspired by Nutella. the “Nutty Cocoa Ring”, as the donut is called, is dipped in the popular hazelnut spread. The doughnut is also drizzled in chocolate icing, with crunchy hazelnut pieces sprinkled on top.

But don’t wait for too long if that sounds delish… because Krispy Kreme says the donut will be available for a limited time only.