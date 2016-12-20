Lucky woman gets Bill Gates as her Secret Santa

by Rachel Jordan

One lucky woman got the best possible Secret Santa this year: the richest man in the world, Bill Gates

As a part of Reddit’s 2016 gift exchange, 30-year-old Alicia from Nebraska was ‘flabbergasted’ to find Bill’s generous box of gifts on her doorstep.

The package included several video games, a classic NES video game system, some video game-related paraphernalia and a picture in which Gates photoshopped himself in with Alicia, her husband and her dog, among other goodies.